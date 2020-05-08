Tigray Prosperity Party vows that TPLF’s monopoly of power ends after September

Nebiyu Sehul Mikael, Tigray Prosperity Party office head. Photo credit : Prosperity Party

borkena

May 8, 2020

Nebiyu Sehul Mikael is head of Tigray Prosperity Party office. In a statement, he shared on Friday; he said that his party has a legal, moral, and popular legitimacy.

After September 30, he asserts, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front’s (TPLF) sole power in the region will come to an end. “Who is to administer after that,”? he asked.

And then he answered it himself: “It is easy. It is the Prosperity party and prosperity government. It has multifaceted authority to govern Ethiopia, and it is an expression of the destination of the reform measure underway,” he said.

Given the position of TPLF and its willingness to go to war to defend what it calls “the interest and people of Tigray,” chances are it is not going to be as easy as Nebiyu Sehul Michael’s assertion.

TPLF has issued a statement this week saying that it will have its own election in the Tigray region. Chairperson of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia, Birtukan Mideksa, said that TPLF authorities in the region do not have a constitutional right to conduct an election in Tigray.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on his part conveyed a thirty minutes long video message on Thursday this week. He said his government will be forced to take action against those who are intending to have an election against the constitution and the decision of the election board.

There is a possible conflict which might take a military form; many Ethiopians tend to see it that way if TPLF insists on going ahead with organizing elections in the Tigray region.

Ethiopia has canceled the general election which was scheduled to take place in August due to the Coronavirus situation.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena