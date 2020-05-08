Ethiopia expresses condolence over the crashed Kenyan plane in Somalia

borkena

May 8, 2020

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia has expressed, on Wednesday, condolence over African Express operated Kenyan Cargo plane crash near the Bardale town of Somalia.

The accident happened on Monday, May 4, 2020, and six people, Kenyans and Somalians, onboard were killed.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, aviation authorities of the Federal government of Somalia are undertaking an investigation into the crash.

The New York Times reported on May 6 suggests that Kenya is involved in the investigation of the accident. “Somali and Kenyan officials have agreed to jointly investigate the crash of a private cargo plane in Somalia on Monday, an incident many thought could further escalate political tensions between the two countries,” the newspaper wrote.

The plane was reportedly carrying medical supplies to treat the Coronavirus.

A report by VOA on Wednesday cited a “source close to the airline company” to report that no “abnormality” was reported before the crash.

Furthermore, the report said that the airport nearby where the plane crashed is “protected by Somali and African Union troops, the al- Qaida-linked militant group al-Shabab has a presence in the area.”







