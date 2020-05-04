Ethiopia Coronavirus update: Five more confirmed cases, 140

Ethiopia Coronavirus update – May 4. Infographic : MoH

borkena

May 4, 2020

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday that five more individuals have tested positive for Coronavirus in the past twenty-four hours.

A total of 1758 people were tested during the stated time, as depicted in the report from the Ministry of Health.

It means that the number of confirmed COVID cases in the country is now 140.

The five new cases are all under 24 years of age. Four of them had a recent travel history (three patients to Puntland and one to Sweden) while the other patient did not have a travel history but exposure to an infected person.

Three new patients were in mandatory quarantine in Jijiga while one person (with travel history to Sweden) was in a quarantine center in Addis Ababa.

As of May 4, 2020, a total of 60 patients are getting treatment in the designated centers.

No new case of recovery is reported on Monday; the total recovery cases are 75.

So far Ethiopia has tested 24,088 samples of suspected cases.







