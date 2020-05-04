Court gives guilty verdict to two former officials over corruption charges

borkena

May 4, 2020

A Supreme Court in Bahir Dar, Amhara regional state, ruled on Monday that Bereket Simon and Tadesse Kassa (alias Tinkishu) are guilty of the corruption charges.

They were charged in connection with corruption when they were in charge of Tiret Corporation, a government conglomerate. They were both facing four corruption charges that allegedly harmed the interest of the corporate.

Bereket Simon was considered to be one of the few most powerful men in the late Meles Zenawi’s government.

