Coronavirus Ethiopia update: one patient confirmed in Bahir Dar

April 30, 2020

Ethiopia confirmed one more Coronavirus patient over the past twenty-four hours. 1408 samples were tested during the stated time, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Coronavirus confirmed cases in the country are now 131.

The latest confirmed case is identified as 45 years old women from Bahir Dar. She does not have a travel history but exposure to an infected person. Yesterday, four cases were confirmed in the Somali region of Ethiopia.

And one more patient has recovered, as reported by The Ministry of Health. Total confirmed recovery cases have reached 59.

Currently, there are 67 patients in the COVID19 treatment centers in different parts of the country.

Ethiopia has so far tested 17,842 suspected cases. Ethiopia has now the capacity to test up to 4000 samples per day in the 12 Coronavirus laboratories across the country.

On April 8, 2020, a state of emergency was declared in connection with the Coronavirus situation in the country as enforcing prevention measures including Social Distancing turned out to be difficult for cultural and social reasons. Churches and Mosques in the country are not serving worshipers.

The land border to six neighboring countries is closed. Travelers arriving in the country via Bole International Airport are required to go through two weeks of mandatory quarantine.







