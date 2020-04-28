Desert Locust wrecking havoc to Ethiopia’s agricultural productivity

borkena

April 28, 2020

Desert Locust continues to be a challenge for Ethiopia this year. The Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday that up to 3.5 million Quintals of crops were destroyed, as reported by Ethiopian News Agency.

Most affected types of crops are sorghum, maize, and wheat plantations on 198,000 hectares of land. More Than 170 districts in six regional states had been affected.

State Minister in the Ministry, Sani Redi, told journalists that the worst of it is over. It could have caused a chronic food security crisis if Ethiopia failed to control it.

Mr. Sani also pointed out that the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic in the country negatively impacted the campaign to control locust. Ethiopia could lose up to 8 percent of agricultural productivity due to the combined effects of the fight against Coronavirus and the desert locust swarm.

The Ministry of Agriculture deployed three helicopters to study the mobility patterns of the locust. Moreover, Mr. Sani disclosed that his Ministry is working to secure 63 million USD from the World Bank to ease the negative impacts of the locust, according to a report by Ethiopian News Agency.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena