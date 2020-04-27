Ethiopia Coronavirus update: 50 recoveries, 1 new case

borkena

According to data that Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health released on Monday, April 27, the number of Coronavirus patients who recovered fully has reached 50. Nine of them were discharged in the past twenty-four hours.

On the other hand, one more COVID 19 case was confirmed in the past twenty-four hours. About 943 samples were tested during the stated time.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in the country(including deaths and recovery)is now 124, according to the Ministry of Health. To date, three deaths were registered.

The new patient is identified as a 45 years old British Citizen of Ethiopian origin with recent travel history. He was in mandatory quarantine after arrival in the country at an unspecified time.

69 COVID 19 patients are getting medical attention in the designated treatment centers in the country currently. And no patient is in the Intensive Care Unit.

So far, Ethiopia has tested a total of 14,588 samples. Most of the confirmed COVID 19 patients had a recent travel history and in the mandatory quarantine centers in the capital Addis Ababa or elsewhere.

Last week, Ethiopia announced that it has completed preparation to test about 4000 tests per day in 12 testing centers organized across the country.







