borkena

April 15, 2020

Four hundred and thirty-one individuals were tested for COVID virus over the past twenty-four hours, and only three are confirmed to have contracted the virus, the Ministry of Health disclosed on Wednesday.

Ethiopia confirmed the first case of Coronavirus sometime in the first week of March 2020, and so far, a total of 85 cases are reported. Based on information from the Ministry of Health, 15 COVID 19 patients have fully recovered from the virus. And three people have died from it.

The latest three patients (43, 30, and 25) are Ethiopians, and they are all men.

Data released by the Ministry indicates that only one of the patients had a travel history. He arrived from the United States of America and was in quarantine for two weeks after arrival in Ethiopia.

The remaining two patients reportedly had exposure to COVID 19 infected persons in unspecified circumstances.

As of April 15, 2020, a total of 65 patients are in designated coronavirus patients treatment centers, and no patients are in the intensive care unit.







