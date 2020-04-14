Ethiopia confirms eight more COVID 19 cases, total 82

Lia Tadesse, Minister for Health. Photo credit : ENA

borkena

April 14, 2020

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday that eight more persons have tested positive for Coronavirus disease. A total of 447 samples were examined over the past 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed COVID 19 cases, as of April 14, is 82.

Five of the latest confirmed COVID 19 patients are Ethiopians. And the remaining are from three countries, namely, Eritrea, Somalia, and the United Kingdom.

The Ethiopians who tested positive did not have a recent travel history but were exposed to COVID 19 infected persons. The rest had a travel history.

Agewise, the oldest is 62 (three of them), and the youngest is 14.

The Ministry called on Ethiopians to observe social distancing while shopping for the Easter celebration this coming Sunday.

So far, the total number of samples tested to determine COVID 19 status is 4557.

The number of patients who recovered from the virus, as reported by the Ministry of Health, is 14. And three patients have died from it.

This week, Ethiopia has started door-to-door temperature scans in some parts of the country: in Addis Ababa, Tigray, and Oromo regional states.







