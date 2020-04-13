Health worker taking temperature scan in door-to-door screening campaign. Photo : Social media

April 13, 2020

The Oromo regional state commenced on Monday a door-to-door temperature scan as an additional prevention measure against the spread of COVID 19 virus in the region.

Head of the social cluster in the region, Addis Arega, called on people living in the region to cooperate with health professionals who are deployed in the region, as reported by Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC).

It is unclear as to how many health professionals are mobilized and deployed for the program.

This week, Addis Ababa City Administration launched a similar initiative to scan nearly five million residents of the city as part of the prevention campaign. It intends to deploy about 1200 health professionals. Retired Health Professionals are summoned to provide service.

In northern Ethiopia, Tigray regional said this week that it had mobilized about 23,000 health professionals for the door-to-door screening for COVID 19 test. Those whose body temperature is higher than the normal one will be the center of attention for possible isolation and sample tests. Tigray regional state has also started two weeks of mandatory quarantine for those who arrive at Alula Aba Nega airport.

The rest of the regions have not yet started a door-to-door temperature scan.

As of April 13, the Ministry of Health has confirmed a total of 74 COVID 19 cases in the country, and 14 have recovered from it fully.







