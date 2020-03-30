borkena

March 30, 2020

Daniel Kibret says he is not a member of Prosperity Party but he is serving in Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government as an adviser on social affairs.

He was recently criticized for an alleged religious bias. In an interview with Dereje Haile, Daniel Kibret explains why he is controversial and how he feels about it, among other issues. Watch the interview below.

Video : embedded from Arts TV YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena