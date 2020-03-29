Bahir Dar City , Seat of Amhara regional state

borkena

March 29, 2020

Amhara Regional State announced on Sunday that public transportation are not allowed to and from the region from any direction in pursuit of additional measure to prevent the spread of COVID 19 in the region.

It is the region’s COVID 19 Prevention Command Post that passed the regulation.

The only public transportation with exceptions to enter the region are those carrying university students from different parts of Ethiopia including from the region.

The task force authorized security forces to enforce the regulation as of 12 a.m.on March 29, 2020.

Tigray regional state took similar measures last week.All intra-regional mobility from the countryside to Urban centers are completely banned. On Sunday BBC Amharic reported that security forces in Tigray shot and killed a young man in Naeder Adet district in the region.He was killed over COVID 19 emergency measures that the region’s government introduced.

Last week,Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has an online meeting with heads of regional state over measures to be taken further to arrest the spread of COVID in the country.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena