Regional states in Ethiopia are taking measures emulating the Federal government to curb the spread of COVID 19 pandemic. But some regional states, like Tigray, are taking even more stringent measures. Public servants in Somali to stay at home except essential staff

Debretison Gebremichael speaking to journalists in Mekelle. Credit : Tigray region communication Facebook page

borkena

March 26, 2020

Regional states are taking measures to curb the spread of COVID 19. Tigray regional state leaders had a meeting on Wednesday and passed several decisions.

Debretsion Gebremichael, acting president of the region and Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) chairman, announced the decisions on Thursday in a press conference from Mekelle.

“The decisions are informed by a study the task force organized to prevent COVID 19 pandemic undertaken at the level of Tigray regional state,” Debretsion said during the press conference.

What are the measures?

Movements to and from urban centers or countryside are suspended.

Market centers are closed. Large gatherings, whether it is a sporting, a religious, or cultural event, are not allowed until further notice.

Recreational places, including bars, night clubs, khat places are not allowed to operate as of March 26, 2020.

Public servants in the region who are nursing mothers, who are near retirement age and those with health issues are allowed to work from home until further notice. For the rest of the public servants, they will be working from office based on a schedule to be announced by the regional state.

All the measures will be in effect for 15 days and will be extended if needed.

Somali Regional State

Similarly, the Somali regional state introduced new regulations following the regional state’s cabinet meeting on Thursday. Farouk Warfa, Deputy Head in the office of Mustefa Mohammed Omar, president, said in a twitter message that the cabinet approved tabled agenda items.

Accordingly, all non-essential staff in the regional state administration is to stay home for the next two weeks. Security, fire service, and health workers are considered to be essential staff.

Harari Regional State

The regional state council has issued a statement banning any forms of gatherings and meetings, according to state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC). Government employees in the region who are over 50 years of age, disabled or pregnant, are permitted to stay home, and they will continue to get their salaries.

Employes with a medical history that could potentially endanger their lives if they happen to contract COVID 19 are also to remain home.

Night clubs, bars, and other recreational centers that attract large gatherings are also banned.

Moreover, the council noted that practicing worship in a crowded situation could facilitate the transmission of COVID 19 and advised people in the region to implement recommendations and decisions from Ethiopian Religious Council fully.

Other regional states

Amhara regional state and “Southern Nations, Nationalists, and Peoples’ Regional State” introduced similar measures in the past two days to reduce the spread of COVID 19.

According to information from the World Health Organization (WHO), by March 25, 2020, the disease has affected 197 countries around the world, 416,686 people have been infected around the world. More than 18,589 people died from it.







