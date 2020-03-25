Seyoum Mesfin talks about Renaissance dam, Simegmew Bekele and Eritrea

borkena
March 25, 2020

Seyoum Mesfin, one of the founders of Tigray People’s Liberation Front and Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister for two decades, had an interview with EthioForum – a media that some politicized Ethiopians refer to as a Pro-TPLF media.

In the interview, Seyoum talked about Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam, involvement of the World Bank and the United States, the assassination of Simegnew Bekele ( he seems to point finger at Abiy Ahmed), and Eritrea.

All three parts interview are featured below.





Video : embedded from Ethioforum YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.