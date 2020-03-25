borkena

March 25, 2020

Seyoum Mesfin, one of the founders of Tigray People’s Liberation Front and Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister for two decades, had an interview with EthioForum – a media that some politicized Ethiopians refer to as a Pro-TPLF media.

In the interview, Seyoum talked about Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam, involvement of the World Bank and the United States, the assassination of Simegnew Bekele ( he seems to point finger at Abiy Ahmed), and Eritrea.

Video : embedded from Ethioforum YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

