Ethiopia confirms one more COVID 19 infection case; number reaches 12 ﻿

March 24, 2020

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health said on Tuesday that one more COVID 19 patient is confirmed. That makes the total number of infected people in Ethiopia 12 at this writing.

The patient is identified as a 34 years old Ethiopian man who arrived in the country from Dubai on March 19, 2020. He did not visit until March 22 when he experienced COVID 19 symptoms.

“The patient is under medical treatment in the designated treatment center, and he is in a stable condition,” said the Ministry of health.

According to the Liya Tadesse, the minister, about fifteen people who have been in contact with him, are identified but the Ministry undisclosed if it had administered COVID 19 test or if they are quarantined for a two weeks period.

Ethiopia’s first confirmed case of COVID 19 patient was announced on March 13, 2019, – a Japanese national who entered Ethiopia on March 4 from Burkina Faso, West Africa.

About 10 of Ethiopia’s COVID 19 patients entered the country recently, and most patients are from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

No death from COVID 19 has been reported yet, and most of the patients are said to be in a stable condition except one of the patients whom the government described as 85 years old women, and in a severe condition. Two Ethiopians have died of the disease in Italy.

Ethiopia introduced a series of measures to help fight the spread of the disease. All travelers entering the country are subject to 14 days of mandatory quarantine. They will spend two weeks either at the Skylight Hotel, which is owned by Ethiopian airlines, and in a walking distance from Bole International Airport, or at Ghion Hotel, also in the capital Addis Ababa. Travelers have to cover their expenses. If they can not afford it, the government will pay for it.

On Monday this week, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration passed a decision to close Ethiopia’s land borders. Last week, the government announced that schools across the country are closed.

His administration is facing two challenges in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus. Defiance to social distancing order and illegal price hikes.

The security apparatus and intelligence are mobilized to enforce social distancing – as large gatherings are banned.

Those businesses that are increasing prices of essential items, including food, are facing the closure of their stores. Residents in Addis Ababa and regional cities say that some businesses are unfairly increasing prices taking advantage of the panic about COVID 19.







