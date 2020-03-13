Ethiopian Police arrested fugitive human trafficker, aids

Human Trafficker that INTERPOL has been hunting for is arrested in Ethiopia, with six of his aids

March 13, 2020

Ethiopian Federal Police disclosed on Friday that it had arrested a fugitive human trafficker and five of his aids in Ethiopia. Police identified him as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam – a man allegedly involved in human trafficking in Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Sudan.

He is known to INTERPOL (The International Criminal Police Organization), and that the organization has been searching for him for a long time, according to a report by Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC)

Federal Police investigation reveals that all six suspects are involved in founding an illegal body that operates trans-border human trafficking.

The Human Trafficking network stretches from, says police as reported by EBC, the Horn of Africa to Europe. Police described the network as “complex and coordinated” that makes large amounts of money from migrants.

INTERPOL and Europol have been hunting for Kidane Zekarias whom the Federal police say is the primary suspect for a long time.

Police did not disclose where exactly Kidane was arrested, but it is indicated that he was arrested sometime between February 11 and March 12.

The investigation is underway the crime division of the Federal Police. However, the Attorney General, Addis Ababa Police Commission, National Information and Security, Intelligence Network Security Agency, Security Network, and Ethio-Telecom are involved in the investigation- according to EBC report. It is unclear why and how Ethio-Telecom is included in the investigation.







