Ethiopia confirmed first COVID -19 case, 48 years old Japanese national

Ethiopia joined the list of countries with confirmed cases of COVID -19. Only one person is confirmed but number might rise as the person was in contact with other individuals since March 4, 2020

Ethiopian Minster for Health, Liya Tadesse. Photo credit : EBC

March 13, 2020

Ethiopia confirmed on Friday the first COVID-19 case. The person who is said to have tested positive for the virus is 48 years old Japanese national who arrived in Ethiopia on March 4, 2020.

According to the Ministry of Health, the person was in Burkina Faso before he arrived in Ethiopia.

Liya Tadesse, the Minister for Health, tweeted :

“Ethiopia confirms it’s first positive test for #Covid_19. The patient is a 48 year old Japanese citizen who came to Ethiopia on March 4th from Burkina Faso and is currently isolated at our facility undergoing medical follow up”

The person whose name is undisclosed is currently in an isolation facility in the capital Addis Ababa and is said to be in a stable condition.

Moreover, the Ministry of Health said that individuals who have been in contact with the person are being traced and quarantined.

The Ethiopian government has made arrangements for quarantine and isolation centers located in the northern outskirts of the city Eko Kotebe, and the hospital is ready to accept COVID-19 patients.

The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute held a joint press conference on Friday. They urged the public “not to panic but stay calm and do everything …to stop the spread of the disease in our country.”

The Ministry also disclosed a phone number – 8335 – for those who would like to get further information about the disease.







