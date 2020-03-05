Abe Sano named as the new President of Commercial Bank of Ethiopia

borkena
March 5, 2020
Abe Sano is named as the new president of Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) reported on Thursday.
He is replacing Gina Bacha, who is appointed as an ambassador to an unspecified country.
The new president, Abe Sano, was serving as the president of Oromia International Bank. FBC reported that Abe has served in the past as president of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia for two years between 2006 and 2008.
“It is like a homecoming,” FBC cited him as saying.
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena
Seew tira bilut….ለማኅበራዊ ፍትህ ale
Can someone please catch the diplomats that are illegally financial outflawing .
You know Abiy is worried about his financial future and his children’s financial future President Sahleworq too.
Addis Standard
News: Illicit financial flows transferred across Africa amount to a staggering …
addisstandard.com/news-illicit-financial-flows-transferred-across-africa-amount-to-a-staggering-loss-of-us100-billion-annually/
Ato Bacha Gina is suspected of stealing too much money too quickly from the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia thus he made Commercial Bank of Ethiopia forced to ask emergency 50 billions loan from the National Bank of Ethiopia on top of the 100 billion birrs the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia borrowed from the National Bank of Ethiopia without returning it yet.
Abit & Co. needs money to smuggle out of the country quick before the next “election” to have somewhere to run to depending on the outcome then who better to do the money smuggling than Bacha Gina , Berhanu Tsegaye and associates?
Bacha Gina who robbed the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia making the Bank reach the verge of closing it’s doors , Berhanu Tsegaye who tortured and killed the whistleblowers. Now Abiy gave both Berhanu Tsegaye and Bacha Gina diplomatic immunity so they launder the money they stole using their newly gotten diplomatic immunity .
ethiopianregistrar.com/amharic/?p=75549
Ethsat.com › 2018/06 › loans-to-go…
Web results
Loans to govt projects by Commercial Bank of Ethiopia reaches 14.5B USD …
Ethsat.com › 2018/12 › ethiopia-los…
Ethiopia lost $36B in illicit financial flows – The Ethiopian Satellite Television and …
addisstandard.com/news-illicit-financial-flows-transferred-across-africa-amount-to-a-staggering-loss-of-us100-billion-annually/