Abe Sano named as the new President of Commercial Bank of Ethiopia

Abe Sano, the new Commercial Bank of Ethiopia president. Souce : FBC

borkena

March 5, 2020

Abe Sano is named as the new president of Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) reported on Thursday.

He is replacing Gina Bacha, who is appointed as an ambassador to an unspecified country.

The new president, Abe Sano, was serving as the president of Oromia International Bank. FBC reported that Abe has served in the past as president of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia for two years between 2006 and 2008.

“It is like a homecoming,” FBC cited him as saying.







