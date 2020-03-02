The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. File (EBC)

The Queen of Sheba

March 2, 2020

An air of threat and

war-mongering against Ethiopia is blowing through the deserts of the Egypt Arab

Republic to impose colonial-era agreements on the country in total disregard to

a fair and equitable share of the Abay River, which is commonly known as the

Blue Nile. Ethiopia, which was never colonized and not party to these

agreements, has been openly threatened and explicitly sabotaged by successive governments

of the Egypt Arab Republic since time immemorial from harnessing its God-given

rights to its water bodies without causing harm to downstream countries. This latest

threat is not the first, nor it may be the last.

Anticipated role of South Africa

The head of state of

the Egypt Arab Republic just stepped down as the President of the African Union

who was supposed to have played a key role in finding an “African solution to

an African problem”. And yet, selfishly, deceptively and indecorously insisted on

a third party, non-African “mediators” to intervene, in utter contravention of

the Cooperative Framework Agreement that the countries have officially agreed in

2015.

The Egypt Arab

Republic have shamefully disavowed its continental commitment and

responsibility to observe, serve and carry out the key principle of the African

Union which embraces “African solution to an African problem” in advancing

security, peace and self-confidence of the continent. In fact, it has selfishly

insisted on the inequitable colonial era agreements which Ethiopia, the country

which contributes more than 85 percent of the water, was arrogantly ignored by

the signing parties at the time.

In a blatantly unfair

manner that tramples on its sovereignty, the partisan observers, who turned

into self-declared facilitators and enforcers, left Ethiopia with a little

wiggle room for continuing in the engagement. One would hope that the new

Presidency of the African Union, now occupied by South Africa–with a fresh

history and first-hand account of such forms of injustices–would play a

positive role.

“Hurling some missiles”

This as it may, the Egypt

Arab Republic may be feverishly planning to wage an open and blatant war on

Ethiopia to recklessly destroy the nearly 70 percent completed Renaissance Dam.

Ethiopia may appear a light-weight against the Arab Republic’s ostensible

military superiority, thanks to external support. Well, it may be important to note

that the Arab Republic also has a massive Aswan Dam—and lives in a glass house.

Oh yes, Aswan was built without any consultation with Ethiopia—the mother of

Abay!

Needless to say,

Ethiopians take immense national pride in building the Dam and thus are hugely

eager to its successful completion; and the fallout from this ill-advised and

willful threat may be too costly to contemplate, and way too enduring for generations,

for sure.

As Prime Minister Dr.

Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia tacitly conjectured a while back, the Arab Republic may

be tempted to “hurl some missiles” possibly on the Dam or vital institutional

and infrastructure networks. Yes, Ethiopia may not have the capacity to

directly and proportionately respond to this not-so-improbable aggression, but

the fortunes of Ethiopians are not as dead-ended as one may wish to think.

Ungrateful nation

Ethiopia possesses an

enormous arsenal of endless, terrestrial, virtually “free” and indestructible,

but supremely powerful natural missiles which furiously cascade down from the

breath-taking Ethiopian highlands, mountains, valleys and gorges. They have

continued to empower the mighty “Nile of Egypt” in the form of hundreds of

thousands of streams, rivers and tributaries—since time immemorial.

These very natural

resources have continued to nourish the thankless nation which has consumed and

thrived on the water—without gratitude, let alone, compensation. Regrettably, the

Arab Republic has covertly and openly conspired to systematically and

strategically weaken and divide Ethiopia—for centuries so that the river flows without

any use by its natural owner.

Ethiopia may find it

appropriate to refuse to play by the uncharitable, if not uncivilized, warfare

book which preaches an eye-for-an-eye should the war between two countries

broke out. In reaction to the ever-belligerent position of the Arab Republic, Ethiopia

could initiate a sustained campaign to utilize all its waterbodies making up

the “Mighty Nile” in a determined, if not retaliatory, manner. An official

reaction to resort to such a “passive” national campaign—in retaliation for the

aggression—is easy to contemplate given the unflinching national resolve and

popular support to build the Dam—oh, yes, on its own.

Building baby dams

Ethiopia may need to consider

that the effort to build the Renaissance Dam, the “Mother of All Dams”, is pursued

along with building a thousand “baby dams” (BBDs) in the emerging country as a

renewed strategy for its development. Ethiopia may have to actively and

strategically, formally and informally, officially and unofficially, implicitly

and explicitly engage in BBDs in the entire catchment area of Abay, which

stretches several hundreds of miles within the country, should the Arab

Republic dare attack it.

While Ethiopia has to defend

itself resolutely, it may need to refuse to send its natural missiles, by instead

building thousands of small-scale, off-the radar “baby dams” at every hamlet

conceivable in retaliation for the Arab Republic’s man-made missiles. It should

be that BBDs need not be sanctioned by a government or external funding entity

but simply built, managed, filled and operated by “poor and illiterate”

peasants of Ethiopia—the very victims of the Arab Republic’s explicit and

hidden hands of conspiracy and destabilization. Oh, yes, it may be a slightly

onerous task for the Arab Republic to hunt down every Ethiopian peasant

involved in BBDs.

To be sure, a BBD may be

any form of water-containment effort, regardless of size or volume, directed at

the country’s development from tourism to agro-industry supported by public and

private investments and systematically advanced through a strategic national

policy.

A futile attempt?

One may be tempted to

call the Egypt Arab Republic to mobilize its citizens to join forces in supporting

Ethiopia’s Green Campaign which has an enormous direct benefit to its own

insatiable appetite to water as a win-win situation. It would also be an

opportune time for the Egypt Arab Republic to reset the diplomatic clock by

desisting from threats and sabotages. Alas, this may appear naïve, if not

foolish, given the Republic’s well-recorded, enduring and regrettable history

of conspiracy to keep Ethiopia weak, divided and under-developed.

In simple terms, a

thriving, developed and strong Ethiopia, regardless of the outcome of the

current Dam impasse, is not simply palatable to the Egypt Arab Republic. For

that matter, one may extend this observation to the rest of sub-Saharan Africa,

especially those in the respective riparian region with a potential to use

their God-given water resources effectively.

It is an outrage—and an insult—to all Africans and African-descendants around the world who bravely defeated colonialism—to witness its ugly head rearing in the Egypt Arab Republic as it dangerously strives to impose it on Ethiopia—and it neighbors.

Editor’s note : The author the article wrote anonymously as ” The Queen of Sheba .”







