February 29, 2020

Wubehest Worqalemahu, a pioneer in the advertising business in Ethiopia, reportedly passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

According to a local FM radio, he passed away in St. Gabriel Hospital in the capital Adis Ababa.

He pioneered the advertising business in Ethiopia during the Imperial government of Haileselassie. He was the owner of Lion Advertising.

He was also active as member of elders whenever there was a need for mediation in the country.

Details about a funeral are unavailable at this writing.

borkena team would like to express heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the late Wubshet Worqalemahu.







