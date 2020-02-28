Several Ethiopian cities reportedly experiencing power outage

borkena

February 28, 2020

Addis Ababa and several other cities in Ethiopia are experiencing power black out on Friday, according to BBC Amharic report.

Communication Director for Ethiopian Electric Power, Moges Mekonnen, has confirmed to BBC that there is a power outage.

The cause is yet to be established. However, the communication director speculated that it could be related to the supply line from Gilgel Gibe III ( this line originates from south Ethiopia).

He also added that technicians are working on it, and that power could be restored soon.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena