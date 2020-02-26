Yohannes Buayalew declines appointment as head of Meles leadership academy

borkena

February 26, 2020

Abiy Ahmed announced two appointments this week. One of them was Yohannes Buayalew’s “appointment” as head of Meles Zenawi Academy.

Yohannes served as head of the Amhara Democratic Party (ADP) office in Bahir Dar. Following leadership changes in the Amhara region, Agegnehu Teshager (formerly head of the region’s security) replaced Yohannes Buayalew, but this time as head of the region’s Prosperity Party Office.

Given Yohannes Buayalew’s known opposition to Prime Minister Meles Zenawi’s political ideology, there was an anticipation that he would decline the “appointment,” and he did so.

In an interview with Amhara Mass Media Agency (AMMA) TV, he announced that he would not accept the Federal government position as “head of Meles Zenawi Academy.” And he said he already notified the relevant authority that is not interested in.

“With its current state and brand, I do not have the interest to lead the academy as its president,” he said, explaining the reason why he is declining to accept the position.

“I had support from all sections of the society when I served in Amhara region of Ethiopia,” he said, and that he will continue to work for the region and for the freedom and prosperity of Ethiopians too.







