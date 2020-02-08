Ethiopia’s Rights Over Its Nile Water Should Be Respected By All

It is obvious that an attempt is being made by Egypt and its supporters to demand an undiminished water supply by Ethiopia without taking into account the fact that Ethiopia has the sovereign right and need to utilize its natural water resources for its current population of over 110 million which is expected to increase to 172 million by 2050.

3.1 Egypt is oddly insisting that the 1929 and 1959 colonial era agreements as a basis for negotiations. Utilization of these Nile treaties have no bearing on Ethiopia as it did not participate in the determination of the legal instruments.

3.2 Egypt is now attempting to directly and indirectly tie the fate of High Aswan Dam with the Ethiopian GERD project. This shouldn’t stand, because Egypt constructed the Aswan High Dam, Toshka Project and other significant water reservoir and irrigation systems without any prior consultation with Ethiopia,

3.3 Information asymmetry: Data on utility of Nile water has not been readily available by the Egyptians. However, it is known that the current urbanization and agricultural intensification are not in line with maintaining equilibrium between supply and demand of water and fail to consider the impact of climate changes on water usages. Egypt’s current water withdrawals exceed the amount naturally available, the country’s continuous use of water devouring crops such as rice (not suitable for arid lands) and poor regulations of groundwater, poor or no recycling of wastewater being good examples. This World Bank study https://openknowledge.worldbank.org/handle/10986/27659, for example warns that climate-related water scarcity is expected to cause more economic losses in the Middle East, Egypt included

3.4 Related with the above, the current agreement skips the potential for Egypt to develop its own natural resources including the possibility of utilizing desalinated waters from the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea as well as the exploration for proved ground water resources.

3.5 The current unsustainable use and waste of water by Egypt, the effects of climate change on the flow of water, and the amount of water that Egypt is demanding from Ethiopia and other upstream countries, will be inadequate in the long term. Although the negotiation is benefiting Egypt, it could just be for the short term. Listed major issues aren’t addressed by the current GERD negotiations.

3.6 A royalty payment of 50,000 gold coins used to be made by Egypt to Ethiopia when the former was under the Turkish empire for the use of the Nile River water. Today, such practices are part of international norms. For example, South Africa is paying over US$50 million annually to Lesotho for the use of the latter’s water. Good faith negotiations should have included the need for compensation or at least its appreciation. No such provision has been included in the draft agreement yet.

3.7 Participation of friendly governments like the USA and institutions like the IMF and the World Bank as observers is greatly appreciated. However, their engagements at this stage should be neutral. Ethiopia should reject any rushed deal or pressure by corner.