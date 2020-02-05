Soliyana Aregawi , currently in Wuhan- China, admires the fight Chinese doctors are undertaking to arrest CoronaVirus but she does not seem to be happy that the government of Ethiopia is not responding to the plights of Ethiopian Students who are seeking to be evacuated.

February 5, 2020

Most foreigners stranded in the epicenter of the deadly CoronaVirus in Wuhan are said to be students and there over 300 Ethiopian students in that province only according to information from the students themselves.

They say it has been over 12 days now since they were locked in their dormitories.

Soliana Aregawi is one of the Ethiopian students who are stranded in Wuhan. She studied economics for that last four year, and she is a graduating student, according to a report from rfi

Despite the horror of being stranded in a city that seems to be now essentially equated with where death is hunting everyone as death toll and the number of infected people rises, she appears to be optimistic.

She admires the sacrifices that Chinese physicians are paying. She tweeted: “These are z people fighting z virus. They’re wifes, husbands, mothers… Doctors are z unsung heroes of a nation. Let’s take this moment to acknowledge z doctors in Wuhan. They’re risking their lives everyday to save others. #WuhanCoronovirus #武汉加油”

These are z people fighting z virus. They’re wifes, husbands, mothers… Doctors are z unsung heroes of a nation. Let’s take this moment to acknowledge z doctors in Wuhan. They’re risking their lives everyday to save others. #WuhanCoronovirus #武汉加油 pic.twitter.com/vQlTCvbzLd — Soliana Aregawi (@SolianaA) February 4, 2020

Soliyana Arega, Ethiopian Student in Wuhan. Photo : Soliana Arega Twitter page : @SolianaA

But she also seems to be disappointed that the Ethiopian Embassy in China has not yet contacted Ethiopian students in Wuhan. On February 5, she tweeted, “When is z right time 2 reply 2 our questions? Is it 2 much 2 ask for a response from z embassy that represents us? Z Beijing office hasn’t contacted us yet. A Representative from z Chongqing office has sent us a couple ofmessages by that was it @TToga9 @lia_tadesse @fanatelevision”

When is z right time 2 reply 2 our questions? Is it 2 much 2 ask for a response from z embassy that represents us? Z Beijing office hasn’t contacted us yet. Arepresentative from z Chongqing office has sent us a couple ofmessages by that was it @TToga9 @lia_tadesse @fanatelevision https://t.co/BPfVKoRo5E — Soliana Aregawi (@SolianaA) February 5, 2020

Other Ethiopian Students in Wuhan contacted the leader of the Solidarity Movement for New Ethiopia, Obang Metho, on Thursday via inbox messages.

One student said in his message to Obang: “Believe me or not in our university only us Ethiopian are left I do not know how should I explain the feeling we have, we are struggling and fighting with death…”

They want the Ethiopian government to evacuate them.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia has not issued any statement or update regarding the situation of Ethiopian students in Wuhan or if there is a plan to evacuate them.

Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, H.E. Chen Xiaodong, is on a visit to Ethiopia and met with Ethiopia’s State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Hirut Zemene. News updates from the ministry did not mention anything if the situation of Ethiopian Students in Wuhan was discussed. All that is mentioned in connection with Coronavirus is that “Hirut…expressed Ethiopia’s confidence that China would fully control the current Coronavirus outbreak and reiterated her country’s commitment to stand by China in the fight against the virus.”

