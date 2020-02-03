Sayat Demissie interview with EBS – on the issue of abducted girls

borkena

February 3, 2020

Talented actor and Musician Sayat Demissie had an interview with EBS talk show hosts Rakeb and Hanna.

The most crucial topic that came up during the interview was the issued of abducted Dembi Dollo University Students.

The level of concern Sayat showed and the way she articulated the issue has captured the attention of millions of Ethiopians, not just her fans.

“The answer I got from government officials regarding the abduction is disappointing,” she said during the interview. Watch her interview in the video below (in Amharic)

Video : Embedded from EBS YouTube Channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from Video







