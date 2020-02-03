Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed’s response on abducted students

borkena

February 3, 2020

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appeared in the House of People’s Representative to address question from parliamentarians.

For the past several weeks, one of the main issues in the country was the abduction of 21 Dembi Dollo University students who were on their way to their parents in Amhara region after the university closed for security reasons.

Two parliamentarians, Mulunesh mekonnen and Momina MOhammed, asked the Prime Minister about the situation.

The prime minister highlighted the challenges his government has been facing. Regarding abducted students, he claims the issue is complicated as the group that abducted them has not claimed responsibility. Take a listen to what he had to say from the video below (Check after 38:00 minutes).

Video : embedded from Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







