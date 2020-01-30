The writer – Abdulaziz

By Abdiaziz Ali

January 30, 2020

I am here today to add my voice and show solidarity from Eastern part of Ethiopia’s Counrtry Somali Regional State to the voices of the millions who are taking the streets Of Amhara Regional State chanting to Bring Our Students who are abducted in Ethiopia’s State Universities Back in December.

Shame on the Current Leadership of Ethiopia’s Federal and Amhara State Government; you are making mistake and this will make Ethiopian people who adore the abducted students in General and that of Amhara Region Community to loose the sight of the Federal and regional government if they don’t #BringBackOurStudents before it is too late and act.

Right here right now is where we draw the line. If you try to denounce the voice of the Millions who demanding them, not to mention we forgive we will never ever forget the ill-fated attempts of fed and regional government.

In this 21st century we live, we are pushing Parents to send their kids in to the schools to lift this Country out of poverty line. Isn’t it backwardness when these Students who were at the end point to lift their poor family from the dust and fill the empty stomach of their Ethiopia from the dust Abducted from State university.

If H.E PM #AbiyAhmed and his government don’t act we have no option but to recognise that Abiy is no more Commander in chief.







