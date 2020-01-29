Ethiopian Defense Minister led a delegation to France

borkena

January 29, 2020

Ethiopian Defense Minister, Lemma Megersa, is in France for a working visit, state-owned Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Wednesday.

The trip is intended to strengthen the Defense partnership between the two countries. France pledged commitment to help Ethiopia rebuild its Navy.

Air Force is another defense area where France agreed to support in the form of training and equipment supply.

Ethiopian Ambassador to France, Henok Teferra Shawl, disclosed on his social media page that senior military officers are included in the delegation Lemma led to France.

He said they will have meetings in the presidents’ office, the Ministry of Defense, the Chief of Defense Staff.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena