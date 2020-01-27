borkena

January 27, 2020

Tamagne Beyene is speaking out on the issue of abducted Demi Dollo University students.

It has been more than 50 days since they were abducted. Two weeks ago, government claimed that that 21 abducted female students are rescued and negotiation is under way to secure the release of six others.

At this writing, the parents of these abducted girls are living agony as they have not heard from them and they do not know about the conditions of their abducted children.

PM Abiy Ahmed is silent about it. Tamagne Beyene asks “WHY?” Take listen.

Video : From Tamage Beyene Facebook page

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







