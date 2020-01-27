Russia delivered Pantsir-S1 air defense missile-gun systems to Ethiopia

Photo source : FBC SM page

borkena

January 27, 2020

Russia has delivered Pantsir-S1 air-defense missile-gun systems to Ethiopia in November, according to Sputnik -Russian news source.

It was in the same month that the two countries held what Sputnik described as “a fruitful defence cooperation meeting that same month.”

The next bilateral meeting between Russia and Ethiopia might happen in November 2020 in Addis Ababa, according to Alemayehu Tegenu, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia.

Sputnik quoted Tegenu as saying :

“The meeting was very successful. The committee reached a lot of agreements. The next meeting will be conducted this year in Addis Ababa, probably in November. We will continue working with Russia because we want to modernise our military force. As you know, our military is very strong in the region, participating in peacekeeping operations, working to combat terrorism too. In this regard we always want to cooperate with countries like Russia.”

While expressing Ethiopia’s interest in working with Russia to continue the modernization scheme of the Ethiopian Defense Force, Ethiopian Ambassador said that “Ethiopia would be very happy to receive Russian President Vladimir Putin,” as cited in Sputnik report.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena