Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed in Eritrea for a”tripartite talk”

Lemma Megersa in the delegation that Abiy Ahmed led to Eritrea

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed up on arrival at Asmara. Photo credit : Office of the Prime Minister

borkena

January 26, 2020

Ethiopian Prime Minister has arrived in Asmara, Eritrea, on Sunday in the evening.

The office of the prime minister announced that Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki received Abiy upon arrival at Asmara International.

” The two leaders will discuss further enhancement of bilateral ties and joint partnership schemes during the current visit of the Prime Minister, ” Yemane G. Meskel disclosed.

Trilateral meeting with Eritrean President and President Mohammed Abdullahi of Somalia is the business of the trip, although it is unclear as to what the meeting is all about.

However, Eritrean Ministry of Information has confirmed that Somalian president Mohammed Abdullahi will arrive in Eritrea on Monday.

Abiy Ahmed twitted about his meeting before he left for Eritrea.

I will be meeting with my brothers, the leaders of Eritrea and Somalia. President Isaias Afwerki, President Mohammed Abdullahi and I will discuss on a wide range of issues. As always, I am certain our dear and welcoming city of Asmara will make our stay delightful. pic.twitter.com/R6cALsuGxc — Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) January 26, 2020

Based on information Yemane Gebremeskel, Eritrea’s minister for information, Ethiopian Defense Minister Lemma Megersa, has accompanied the Ethiopian Prime Minister.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed arrived in Asmara in the late afternoon hours today. The Prime Minister and his delegation, which include Defence Minister Lemma Megersa, were accorded warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki on arrival at Asmara International Airport pic.twitter.com/xnIJOurSUz — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) January 26, 2020

Eritrean President has visited Ethiopia last month for the fourth time since the two countries ended hostile relations in July 2018 after two decades.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena