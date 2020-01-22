Ethiopian PM made new ministerial appointments, TPLF reacted furiously

TPLF issued a statement saying “intentional and coarse” measures targeting its members in Federal and Addis Ababa City Administration level as Ethiopian prime minister announced new ministerial appointments.

borkena

January 22, 2020

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has announced three ministerial appointments on Wednesday.

State-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) reported that Getahun Mekuria (Dr.) would replace Dr. Tilaye Gete Ambaye as Minister for Education of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The next role of the latter is undisclosed.

Melaku Alebel, who has been serving as Industry and Investment Bureau Head in the Amhara regional state, is taking over from Fetlework Gebreegziabhier as Minister for Trace and Industry for the federal government.

Fetlework Gebreegziabhier, a former combatant during the years of TPLF armed struggle, is deputy chairperson of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). It is unclear if she will be getting a position in the Federal government, which still has several months until the Federal election.

And Abraham Belay (Dr.) is appointed as Minister for Innovation and Technology. Getahun Mekuria, now named as Minister for Education, held the position before.

TPLF Reaction

The central committee of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has issued a statement on Wednesday condemning what it called “intentional and coarse” measures targeting its members in the Federal and Addis Ababa City Administrative positions.

The statement did not explicitly mention Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration.

It recounted why and how the organization parted ways with Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), which merged sometime in November 2019 to transform itself into a single national party branding with a new brand “Prosperity Party.”

The central committee of TPLF said that it had expressed its stand that it respects the Federal government t and regional state rights and responsibilities.

“At this point, our members who are in the Federal and Addis Ababa City Administrative position are being removed from their post only because they are TPLF leaders and members…This will never be accepted…” said the statement from TPLF Central Committee.

The statement has also warned that there will be consequences for it: “…the body that is taking this illegal measure will take responsibility for the consequence that follows.” The office of the prime minister is the authority that makes cabinet reshuffles.

Addis Ababa City administration is yet to announce reshuffles. However, it is already rumored on social media this week that Takele Uma appointed acting mayor, bringing sweeping changes to the administration, which is said to affect TPLF members.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena