borkena
By Staff Writer
January 14, 2020
Two journalists from Tigray region of Ethiopia are reportedly arrested in Benishangul Gumuz region on Monday.
Dawit Kebede, used to own Awramba Times newspaper, and cameraman, Bahulu Wube, were arrested without any reason.
Tigray region Communications Affairs Bureau said the journalists traveled to Assosa to cover the meeting of Federalist Forces, and has called for their unconditional release.
Tigray region authorities said it has contacted relevant Benishangul regional state authorities and federal authorities seeking to secure their release but the journalists are not released, at this writing.
Why they are arrested is unknown.
“The arrests of journalists in Assosa where they traveled for work is inappropriate and violates the constitutional rights of citizens to move from place to place and work,” said the statement from Tigray Region Communications Affairs Bureau. It also said that it will follow up with the matter until they are released.
DW Amharic service reported that it reached out to Benishangul Region Communication Affairs Bureau in connection with the arrest. Meles Beyene, head of the aforementioned office, said the matter is under investigation.
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena
Awaramba times was more and more affiliated with TPLF after the arrest of it’s deputy editor Woubshet Taye.
Dawit Kebede , the chief editor of Awramba Times was not prosecuted by TPLF while the deputy editor Woubshet Taye was prosecuted and convicted of terrorism in 2011, he served seven years behind bars.
Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission
Woubshet Taye was arrested in June 2011, before being convicted on terrorism charges in January 2012, when he was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment. His arrest came soon after he had published a column critically assessing the ruling party’s performance in its two decades of rule. Woubshet was the deputy editor of the Awramba Times, but following his arrest, the paper stopped publishing in Ethiopia and the editor fled into exile.
Shortly after his initial imprisonment, Woubshet was moved to a new, more remote facility – Ziway prison, about 83 miles (160 kilometers) from the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, making it difficult, if not impossible for his family members to visit him. He has been suffering from kidney infections and has been moved repeatedly between different prisons, most recently back to Kality prison in Addis Ababa. The authorities denied his wife visits (in January 2015) and his health remains poor. Though he applied for a presidential pardon, his application was rejected, and he remains in prison. Woubshet was a recipient of Human Rights Watch’s Hellman/Hammett Award.
Woubshet Taye has been RELEASED.
Ethiopian journalist Woubshet Taye is free from prison after serving nearly seven years. Woubshet, a former editor with the weekly newspaper Awramba Times, was among 746 prisoners that the Ethiopian government last week announced would be pardoned. (February 14, 2018, Committee to Protect Journalists)
Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission
House Committee on Foreign Affairs
5100 O’Neill House Office Building
200 C Street SW
Washington, D.C. 20515
United States of America