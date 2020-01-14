borkena

By Staff Writer

January 14, 2020

Two journalists from Tigray region of Ethiopia are reportedly arrested in Benishangul Gumuz region on Monday.

Dawit Kebede, used to own Awramba Times newspaper, and cameraman, Bahulu Wube, were arrested without any reason.

Tigray region Communications Affairs Bureau said the journalists traveled to Assosa to cover the meeting of Federalist Forces, and has called for their unconditional release.

Tigray region authorities said it has contacted relevant Benishangul regional state authorities and federal authorities seeking to secure their release but the journalists are not released, at this writing.

Why they are arrested is unknown.

“The arrests of journalists in Assosa where they traveled for work is inappropriate and violates the constitutional rights of citizens to move from place to place and work,” said the statement from Tigray Region Communications Affairs Bureau. It also said that it will follow up with the matter until they are released.

DW Amharic service reported that it reached out to Benishangul Region Communication Affairs Bureau in connection with the arrest. Meles Beyene, head of the aforementioned office, said the matter is under investigation.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena