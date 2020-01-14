Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry seem to be unable to talk about details of Washington negotiation between the foreign ministers of Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan regarding the operation and filling of Ethiopian Dam.

The Ethiopian Delegation in Washington. Photo Credit : Fitsum Arega

By Staff Writer

January 14, 2020

Foreign Ministers of three Nile Riparian countries are in Washington after failure to reach an agreement regarding the filling and operation of Ethiopia’s Grand Dam – the largest in Africa with a cost of over US $4.5 billion

Ethiopian Foreign Minister, Gedu Andargachew, arrived in Washington on Monday, January 13. The agenda and the proceedings of the meeting are unknown.

Nebiyat Getachew, the spokesperson for the ministry, is cited by Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) as saying “the outcome of the meeting will be made official at the conclusion of the discussion as it is difficult to predict this.”

What is known is that this time around the three negotiating parties will be talking through a mediator based on the Declaration of Principles agreement in 2015.

It is also known that the World Bank and the US treasury department will be present in the next meeting as mediators.

Wazema radio reported on Tuesday that the United States is interested in presenting a new document for negotiation between the three countries. However, no other media outlet reported about it in this writing.

It is to be recalled the meeting between the water ministers from the three countries in Addis Ababa on January 9, ended without agreement as Egypt came up with a new proposal in the final round of the talk asserting that it wants the dam to be filled between 12 and 21 years.







