Eritrea seem to be not to happy about Saudi Arabia’s claim of “Islamic role” in Ethio-Eritrea peace agreement, and to resolve conflict “between brothers in Africa”

January 14, 2020

Eritrea issued a statement on Monday condemning what it called “condescending narrative” from gulf region regarding the peace process between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

The statement came in response to Saudi Arabia’s view about in which it painted the peace process between the two countries as a sort of an outcome of the Gulf Kingdom’s exercise of “Islamic role.”

The statement issued by the Ministry of Information of Eritrea made a reference to Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for African Affairs’, Ahmed Abdul Aziz Kattan, interview with Asharq al-Awsat on January 9, 2020.

Saudi’s assertion about conflict resolution in Africa has “…deprecating tone,” as Eritrea pointed out.

Eritrea said, “while we recognize the goodwill of our international partners, a condescending narrative that belittles Africa and its achievements is not only improper but also fraught with blighting the image of the Kingdom.”

Full statement from Eritrea’s Ministry of Information reads as follows :

In a long interview with Asharq al-Awsat (Thursday, 9th January English and Arabic editions), on the strategic importance of the Council of Arab and African States bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, the Saudi Minister of State for Africa digresses from the central theme to speak about resolution of conflicts in Africa in a rather deprecating tone. In this context, the official alludes to Saudi Arabia’s “efforts to resolve differences between brothers in Africa”. He then proceeds to assert: “the Kingdom has harnessed its pioneering Islamic role in this regard… the first result of those was the historic peace agreement between Ethiopia and Eritrea”. This description is grossly at variance with the genesis and facts of the historic agreement. And while we recognize the goodwill of our international partners, a condescending narrative that belittles Africa and its achievements is not only improper but also fraught with blighting the image of the Kingdom. Ministry of Information

Asmara,

13 January 2020







