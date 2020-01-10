Donald Trump asserts Abiy Ahmed’s Nobel Prize should have gone to him

borkena

January 10, 2020

Talking to supporters in what is said to be a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday, US President Donald Trump asserted that he should have won the Nobel Peace Prize, not Abiy Ahmed, for “saving the country.”

Aaron Rupar, a journalist with vox.com , tweeted what Donald Trump talked about the Nobel peace prize :

“I’m going to tell you about the Nobel Peace Prize, I’ll tell you about that. I made a deal, I saved a country, and I just heard that the head of that country is now getting the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the country. I said: ‘What, did I have something to do with it?’ Yeah, but you know, that’s the way it is. As long as we know, that’s all that matters… I saved a big war, I’ve saved a couple of them.”

"I made a deal, I saved a country, and I just heard that the head of that country is now getting the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the country. I said, 'what, did I have something do with it?'" — Trump whines about not having a Nobel Peace Prize pic.twitter.com/PjVsZCkThY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 10, 2020

He did not directly talk about Abiy Ahmed or Ethiopia. However, it is clear he was making a reference to Ethiopia and the country’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who won the Nobel Peace Prize in October of 2019.

Trump’s remark about saving Ethiopia has apparently caused curiosity among politicized Ethiopians to know how Trump saved Ethiopia and from what.

The Nobel Prize Committee was precise as to why Abiy was selected: for “efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea.”

It is not for the first time for Trump to talk about “unfairness” about the Nobel Peace Prize.

In 2019, He told Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan that he “would get a Nobel Prize for a lot of things, if they give it out fairly, which they don’t.” as quoted in Politico.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena