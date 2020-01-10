borkena

January 10, 2020

Baladera Council announced that it is has transformed itself to a political party.

It was announced as its leader returned home on Friday after weeks of working visit in North America and Europe.

Tens of thousands of his supporters showed up at Bole International Airport to give him a warm welcome waving the Ethiopian Flag which reportedly caused some friction with Federal police forces who claim that the flag that his supporters waiving is not Ethiopian one.

He told his supporters that his working visit was successful and that he said his party will submit an application to the National Election Board of Ethiopia to seek recognition before the general election which is believed to happen sometime in May of this year.

Baladera will be fielding candidates in Addis Ababa for the general election, he added.

The Council was established in March 2019 to advocate for an elected Mayor for the Addis Ababa City as Oromo ethnic Nationalists including from within the government mounted pressure on the city claiming that ethnic Oromos have exclusive right over the city, not residents of the city.







