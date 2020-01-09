Infrastructural theft and fire accidents continue to cost Ethiopia’s giant state owned telephone company, Ethio Telecom

January 9, 2019

Ethio-Telecom reportedly lost an estimated 100 million Ethiopian birr worth of losses.

The state owned company disclosed about it as it is undertaking community engagement in the capital Addis Ababa to discuss about infrastructure security, as reported by Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) on Thursday.

Ethio-Telecom announced that Fiber and copper cable networks intended to be in use for two and three decades are damaged due to fire and theft, among other things.

The CEO, Firehiwot Tamiru, reportedly said that the problem is worsening from time to time, and it is negatively affecting delivery of quality service and service expansion as well.

The statistics of accidents on infrastructure at the national level seems pretty alarming. She said 574 telephone infrastructures have been damaged across the country in the past six months alone, and over 90 percent of them happened due to negligence.

She also said it is proved, through police investigation apparently, over 46 percent of the damages were deliberate. All these damages incurred an estimated 100 million Ethiopian birr loss to Ethio-Telecom. The damage that happened this year is higher by 34 percent compared to last year, she added.

The purpose of community engagement is apparently to aware community members to work with relevant authorities to prevent damages to infrastructure.

Ethio Telecom is the largest employer in the country. Last year, it reported an annual revenue of 36 billion Ethiopian birr.







