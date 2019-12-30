borkena

December 30, 2019

At least ten students are reportedly wounded after a clash with security forces in Awaro Campus of Ambo University, VOA Amharic service reported on Monday in the evening.

They were admitted to the University referral hospital. Their condition is not life-threatening. Three security forces are also wounded.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education learning said 15 of the 22 universities that experienced security crisis are back to normalcy. And it has called communities in the town where the universities are located to help the effort to restore normalcy in the universities.

Two days ago, Yihun Alemayehu, a third-year Accounting and Finance, was found dead in the University campus. Dire Dawa Dile-Chora hospital Hospital sources said, on an anonymous basis, his body bears signs of death thrown from heights. His body is sent to his parents in West Wollega, Guliso town, and is laid to rest.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena