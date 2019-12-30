As TPLF concludes public conference in Mekelle in north Ethiopia, it vows to take measure against what it calls “internal forces” working to disrupt the “peace and unity of Tigray”

Debretsion Gebremichael speaking during the conference. Photo credit : Tigray Region Communications Affairs Bureau

December 30, 2019

Tigray People’s Liberation Front has concluded two days long public conference in Mekelle. The conference was closed for journalists.

Participants of the conference have condemned the process that led to the end of the ruling coalition ruled Ethiopia for more than 28 years, Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), as illegal – as reported by DW Amharic service.

TPLF’s public conference was attended by people from all walks of life in the region – both party members and non-members alike.

And participants vowed that they will struggle against the new party, Prosperity Party.

It was created after three former members’ parties of EPRDF and five other support political organizations agreed to merge to form a single political entity. As well, the new party has announced that it has abandoned revolutionary democracy ideology – which was promulgated by TPLF during its heyday as an architect and master of EPRDF.

TPLF chairman and acting president of the region vowed that his organization will take measures against those he described as “internal forces [apparently in Tigray] who are operating to disrupt peace and the unity of Tigray.”

The organization is now employing a dual approach and running the Tigray region of Ethiopia more like a de facto state.

On the one hand, it is engaged in a national mobilization against the newly formed political entity, Prosperity Party, by trying to form a political block which it calls “Federalist Forces.”

On the other hand, it is running Tigray virtually as an independent state and has repeatedly demonstrated that it is in a collision course with the Federal government.

Sometime last week, an undisclosed high ranking government official reportedly prohibited a business delegation from Shanxi province of China from traveling to Mekelle region as relevant authorities in the region were waiting at Alula Aba Nega Airport in Mekelle to receive the delegates. Dr. Abraham Tekesete, the region’s trade and investment office head, had to fly to Addis Ababa to meet with the delegation and sign an agreement. A top official in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs admitted that it happened but painted it as a sort of mistake within the airport security.

TPLF accused top EPRDF officials of betrayal for ending the existence of the coalition to form a new united party. The organization’s political elites argue what is now former EPRDF leadership did not have the political or legal right to end the coalition and merge it to form a single party for it run for power as EPRDF coalition during the last national election. It also says the new party threatens the constitution and the federal order.







