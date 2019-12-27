Ethiopia’s Minister for health Amir Aman confirmed his resignation

Amir Aman

December 27, 2019

Ethiopia’s Minister for Health, Amir Aman, confirmed this week that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has accepted his resignation. He did not, however, disclose why he decided to resign.

In a Facebook update that he wrote on December 25, he said looking back in the nine years he spent in the ministry including in the role of Minister, he said what he has got is greater than his contribution.

He also said that he will support his country Ethiopia and the Ministry in everything he could. As well, he thanked Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for “the opportunity he gave him to serve as minister of health, for the support, he gave me and for accepting my resignation,” he said.

He held the Ministerial role for one year and eight months. His resignation has been rumored for several months now.

There are rumors that he is heading to Washington D.C. , United States, to join the “charitable organization”- Big Win Philanthropy.

Ethiopia’s former Minister of Health, Kesetebirhan Admasu, is leading the Organization as CEO.

Kesetebirhan tweeted ” Thanks a lot Amiro for wonderfully serving our country. Your exceptional leadership, hardwork, and perseverance will be missed. A job well done, my friend @ amirabiy # Ethiopia” in reaction to Amir’s tweet about his resignation.







