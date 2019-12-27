Eritrean President concludes visit to Ethiopia

borkena

December 27, 2019

Eritrean President has concluded his two days of visit to Ethiopia on Friday.

During his visit to Ethiopia, he held discussion with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on ways of strengthening relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Ethiopia offered a place for the construction of Eritrean Embassy near Sidist Kilo

President Isaias arrived in Ethiopia on Wednesday for his third visit since the two countries ended decades of hostility.

