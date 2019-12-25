Photo credit : FBC

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

borkena

December 24, 2019

(ADDIS ABABA) – China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) on Monday signed an agreement with Ethiopia’s Dire Dawa city administration to construct an industrial park in the city.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Bohh, Deputy Mayor of the Dire Dawa City Administration and Guo Chongfang, CEO of CCECC.

CCECC has a plan to build the industrial park on a total of 370 hectares of land.

The Dire Dawa industrial park will mainly be used as a textiles manufacturing.

According to a government source who spoke to Borkena, the Chinese investors from Kunshan of Jiangsu province are set to spend over $ 500 to build the industrial park in Dire Dawa, Eastern part of Ethiopia.

Previously the Chinese company has built its own industrial park on1,000 hectares of land in Dire Dawa and it is working to bring in investors from Kunshan, one of the cities in southern China.

it was disclosed that the signing ceremony is the first round which would enable CCECC to build its industrial park in 370 hectare of land.

According to Dire Dawa city administration, construction of the park, which will be commenced soon, is expected to create employment opportunities for residents of the area.

The deputy mayor has called on residents and pertinent government bodies to contribute their share for the success of the plan.

Deputy Mayor Ahmed Buh, have recently paid a visit to Dire Dawa’s sister city of Kunshan in China.

During his visit the two sister cities have discussed on ways how to strengthen economic and social relations.

Officials of both parties have also agreed to start construction of an industrial park development and engage in investment.

In recent years Chinese investors have been expanding ownership of industrial parks in Ethiopia.

Currently there are around 23 industrial parks in Ethiopia including those under construction by the government and by the private sector.

China has been at the forefront in sharing its experience to Ethiopia in the sector in a bid to make the horn Africa’s nation successful in industrial parks.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena