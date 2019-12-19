Ethiopia launching its first satellite from a Chinese Space Station

Photo credit : EBC

borkena

December 19, 2019

In a matter of hours, Ethiopia is launching its first space satellite. And Ethiopian government-owned news outlet, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation is transmitting the event live.

ETRSS-1 will be launched from a Chinese Space Station which is located about 400 kilometers from the capital Beijing.

The communication and information satellite is capable of gathering information in the areas of mining, environmental protection, communication technology, and agriculture, among other areas.

The information receiver station is built in Entoto, a hill in the northern part of Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia's Innovation and Technology Ministry has organized a special public event at Meskel square on Friday to celebrate the first satellite for the country.







