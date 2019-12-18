Russia wants action from Ethiopia to elevate military cooperation

Russia seem to be interested in action from Ethiopia to “take cooperation to the next level” in the area of military cooperation

Ethio-Russian meeting in Moscow. Photo credit : FBC

borkena

December 18, 2019

The 10th Ethiopian and Russian military cooperation meetings are underway in Moscow, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporation reported on Wednesday.

State Minister in the Ministry of Defense, Ambassador Lelaalem Gebreyohannes, and Anatoliy Punchuk, Head of the Russian Delegation and Deputy Director of Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) co-chaired the meeting.

It aims to enhance military and technical cooperation between Russia and Ethiopia.

Ambassador Lelaalem Gebreyohannes hailed long standing cooperation between the two countries and expressed Ethiopia’s readiness to strengthen the relationship.

Anatoliy Punchuk on his part called on Ethiopia to take action to elevate the relationship to the next level, according to FBC report.

Russia and Ethiopia have agreed to cooperate on the peaceful use of nuclear energy in October 2019 when Russia hosted Russia -Africa partnership summit in Socci.

Earlier, in September of 2019, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met in Moscow. It was officially disclosed that the two parties held talks on ways of broadening cooperation between the two countries, and it was agreed to hold regular meetings.







