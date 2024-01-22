Kenya named an avenue exit after the Ethiopian Emperor, Haile-Selassie

Newly inaugurated Emperor Haileselassie Avenue Exit, Nairobi (Photo : Image: KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN / X / The Star)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Kenya named an avenue exit at a newly built Expressway after the Ethiopian Emperor, Haile-Selassie, sources indicated.

Capital, a newspaper circulated in Kenya, reported last Saturday about the launch of the new avenue, Haile Selassie Exit Plaza at the Green Park adjacent to Uhuru Park aiming to ease traffic into the Central Business District.

The Capital said that the Haile Selassie Exit Plaza launched on Saturday by the Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen has five lanes.

The exit terminates in two directions; one headed to Processional Way into Haile Selassie Avenue and the other towards Kenyatta Avenue roundabout.

The new Exit, which has five lanes, will now grant motorists using the Expressway from Mlolongo, JKIA, and other entry points along Mombasa Road, easy access to the Nairobi CBD, Ngong Road, and Upper Hill and reduce traffic congestion from Capital Centre to Haile Selassie roundabout, according to the Capital.

The construction of the new exit commenced in late 2023 with its completion earmarked for mid-January 2024.

