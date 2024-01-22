Reports reveal blood banks in the Amhara Region did not collect enough blood

Photo credit : ICRC (file)



By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Ethiopian Blood and Cell Bank has recently announced that due to security issues at blood banks in the Amhara Region, they are unable to operate freely and collect blood as needed. This has resulted in a low supply of blood, sources said.



The Amhara Region is one of the regions in Ethiopia where blood is collected at the national level. However, in 2023, the region faced security problems that affected the collection of blood.

The service Director of the Ethiopian Blood and Cell Bank, Habtamu Taye, revealed that the blood collected by ten blood banks in the region was less than what they had planned to collect for the quarter, the Amharic Weekly, the Reporter said in its Sunday issue.



The director mentioned that the Bahir-Dar blood bank is the largest collector of blood in the region, having gathered 65% of the total blood collected over the past six months. In six months, the plan is to collect 200,000 units of blood bags, of which 169,288 have been collected.



Habtamu mentioned that it was possible to achieve 84% of the performance in six months. In Addis Ababa city, they collected 43,300 blood bags.

According to the report, the amount of blood collected varies by region. The report shows that the Amhara region collected a very low amount of blood compared to other regions.

The director mentioned that despite having 47 blood bank service institutions nationwide, there are times when the institutions face a shortage of blood.

During winter and fasting, the number of blood donors decreases. To address this issue, there are many activities carried out by youth blood donation associations. After a person donates blood, three or four blood components are removed, one of which is platelets that are used by cancer patients.

Habtamu mentioned that the limited number of ‘O’ negative blood type donors contributes to the small number of donors.

The director reminded that ‘O’ negative blood type is used for mothers who bleed a lot during delivery and other people who have suffered injuries during war and they face problems in collecting this blood in the required amount.

