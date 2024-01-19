The problem with fundraising in the Diaspora, What happened to Ababa Tesfaye’s fund?

borkena

It seems to be a recurring issue. Funds raised in the diaspora are not being directed toward their intended purpose.

A fund raised in the diaspora in the name of Ethiopia’s revered children’s program host, the late Ababa Tesfaye Sahlu, has seemingly disappeared before reaching its intended destination. This revelation comes from Ababa Tesfaye’s son, Tefera Tesfaye Sahlu. The story warrants further investigation, and whoever initiated the fundraising in the diaspora must address this issue.

An Eyita TV interview, featured below, has the story.

Video : embedded from Eyita TV YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

