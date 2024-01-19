Ethiopian Orthodox Church Celebrates Ketera, Epiphany Nationwide

Borkena

Epiphany, one of the most important holidays in Orthodox Church traditions, commemorates the baptism of Lord Jesus Christ in the River Jordan at the hands of John the Baptist.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Church observes this significant event through a three-day open-air religious procession, rituals, mass and baptisms. On the first day, known as Ketera, replicas of the Ark of the Covenant are solemnly taken to designated places for Epiphany celebrations.

In the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, Jan Meda is the focal point for Ketera celebration. Nevertheless, this celebration extends throughout the country. The festivities in Gondar were particularly vibrant, attracting tens of thousands of tourists from overseas. However, this year, the security situation in the region has cast a shadow on the event.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church TV (EOTC TV) has covered the Ketera celebration in Addis Ababa – watch it below.

Video : embedded from EOTC TV YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

