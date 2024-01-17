Ethiopian Air Force Announces Possession of Su-30 Fighter Jets,  Strategic Combat Drones 

By Staff Reporter

borkena

The Ethiopian Air Force disclosed yesterday that it has equipped itself with modern Su-30 fighter jets and strategic combat drones.

The initial deliveries of Su-30 fighter jets and strategic unmanned combat drones occurred yesterday at the Ethiopian Air Force premises in Debre-Zeit Town, as announced by the Federal Defence Forces on their social media page.

At the handover ceremony held at Debre-Zeit Air Field, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, emphasized that the possession of the world’s best Su-30 fighter jets and strategic drones is crucial for thwarting attacks on the country.

The Field Marshal pointed out that modern fighter planes and strategic drones, which belong to the 5th generation, play a significant role in modernizing the Ethiopian Air Force.

Meanwhile, a modern Ethiopian combat drone flying near the Ethiopian Air Force field in Debre-Zeit Town reportedly crashed for an unknown reason, according to sources.

